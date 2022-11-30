STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Dollar General store has opened in the Valley.

According to a press release, the new location is on the 200 block of Rita Drive in Struthers.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Struthers store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

Dollar General said that the store is going to employ approximately six to 10 people.

The store is open from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week.