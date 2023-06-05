SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Work will begin next week to replace a 96-year-old bridge that carries Leesburg Road (Route 2002) over Neshannock Creek in Springfield Township.

Work on the bridge is slated to begin June 12 and the new bridge is expected to open in November.

A detour will be required during construction, which will be posted using New Castle – Mercer Road (Route 2001) and Route 19.

The project will include replacing the existing steel truss bridge with a single-span integral abutment bridge. Additional work includes drainage improvements and roadway approaches.

The existing bridge was built in 1927 and is classified as in poor condition. Approximately 642 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.