New loan program aims to help Valley small businesses

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A new financial program has been established in the area to help small businesses, especially those feeling the impact of General Motors’ decision to stop making the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown.

Congressman Tim Ryan joined local bankers and leaders with the Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corporation Friday morning.

The agency has put together a $2 million revolving loan program using public and private dollars. It will provide much needed capital to small business owners who might have trouble getting conventional loans.

“We can provide capital to entrepreneurs that want to start a business or grow their small business that has been impacted by the shutdown. Here’s some capital to buy equipment, working capital, or buy a building and help build the economy from the ground up,” said Mike Conway, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corporation.

Over time, directors say the loan fund could help create a couple hundred jobs in the area and generate another $9 million in private investment in local businesses.