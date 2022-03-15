AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – After closing three years ago, a bowling alley in Austintown has been purchased.

Wedgewood Lanes was recently acquired through a bidding process following lein foreclosure.

Now, instead of being torn down, the property will become a climate-controlled storage facility.

The township was maintaining the property after it closed. Zoning inspector Darren Crivelli is ready for the property to be taken over again.

“Any time you have a vacant structure, you can have unauthorized entry, you just have people driving by dumping stuff. It abuts residential and when those people look out their back windows, they are looking at the back of that building,” Crivelli said.

Crivelli says he doesn’t know when the storage facility will move in.