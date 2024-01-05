STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two valley natives who understand the history of one local city are part of a major project to bring new life.

A row of historic buildings in Struthers is being re-imagined. The three buildings are along State Street and are over 100 years old. It’s a way of merging the past with the future and making sure Struthers is part of it.

Kevin Walsh and Eric Rauschenbach are Struthers natives working together on this project. They feel the buildings tell the city’s story. Work inside has already started to peel back the layers and reveal some of the past. Walsh is the majority owner while Rauschenbach is the project manager.

“What guides our design and architecture decisions is trying to find as much historic references as possible and try to bring these buildings back to when they were created when they were built in the 1920s,” said Rauschenbach.

Digging behind the building has caught some attention. Removing a big dirt pile infringing on the building opens the possibilities inside, and makes the buildings more accessible. The Newstand building is one of those being fixed. The plan is to create ten commercial units, with affordable rent.

“Smaller, more manageable spaces that the small entrepreneur or new person starting a new business venture can get into,” said Walsh.

The focus is maintaining the historic look and feel while making major improvements bringing them up to today’s standards. The project goal is to get people to visit downtown Struthers again, and see the city be revitalized.

“It’s not just about restoring the buildings. It’s bringing life. It’s bringing people back to the downtown area,” said Walsh.

Which hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“They’ll smile and wave and cheer us on because they’re happy to see some progress in the downtown,” said Rauschenbach.

The work should be finished by summer. The developers say they would love to see pictures or hear stories about the property’s history. If you have any to share, send them email Eric@struthersmercantile.com. You can also follow their progress on Facebook.