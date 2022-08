LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — For the first time in 25 years, the Liberty Police Department now has 21 officers on its roster.

Christian Thoma was sworn in at the Liberty Administration building Friday morning.

Thoma has 11 years of law enforcement experience. He most recently served as a patrol Sergeant for the Weathersfield Police Department.

Thoma was also a narcotics investigator at the TAG Drug Task Force.

His first official day at Liberty Police is August 15.