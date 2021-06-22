New Kent State scholarship covers full cost of tuition and more

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – A new scholarship is being offered at Kent State University.

The “Flashes Go Further Scholarship Program” benefits Kent State students from the state of Ohio, entering freshmen through graduating seniors, whose Expected Family Contribution (EFC) is $10,000 or under. It also incentivizes all Kent State graduates to enroll in Kent State’s graduate programs.

The scholarship covers unmet need for all in-state entering freshmen, continuing freshmen and current sophomores on the Kent Campus whose estimated family contribution (EFC) is 10,000 or under.

The aid will cover the full cost of tuition, general fees and up to $1,200 a year for books.

Current full-time juniors and seniors on all Kent State campuses whose EFC is $10,000 and under will receive aid in their last semester before graduation to cover the unmet need of the full cost of in-state tuition and general fees.

The program includes a $2,000 scholarship for all Kent State students who enroll in a Kent State master’s program after earning their undergraduate degrees, and it extends in-state graduate program tuition to out-of-state students when they graduate from Kent State.

“This program is a testament to our deep commitment to access and completion for all,” Diacon noted. “We are consistently recognized nationally for our success in graduating more students. Our graduation rate is already the highest in northern Ohio, but we won’t rest until all students we enroll graduate and succeed in their first jobs after college or enroll in our graduate programs.”

More information about the scholarship can by found on the university’s website.