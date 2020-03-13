New jobs, wetland preservation considered when weighing Lordstown battery plant decision

The Army Corps of Engineers has to decide whether or not to allow GM to destroy 66 acres of wetlands to build the plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A public meeting scheduled Thursday night to discuss the environmental impacts of the new LG Chem battery plant in Lordstown was held online instead of in-person.

Community members were able to log onto a website for the virtual Army Corps of Engineers and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency meeting.

Two General Motors officials went over the plan for the plant — $2.3 billion of investment, 1,100 new jobs and why the site on Route 45 was selected.

Slides showing the issues with 66 acres of wetlands were also shown. Permission is needed to destroy the wetlands.

“I don’t want to imply that degradation is going to occur, like there’s going to be pollutants pumped into the ground or into the system or anything like that, because the project should be designed so that it does not do any of that,” said Matthew Gilbert, with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps said the 1,100 jobs being created are taken into consideration when decisions are made.

The plan is for GM to make new wetlands in northern Trumbull County.

The Army Corps hopes to have a decision soon because GM wants to start the project soon.