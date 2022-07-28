BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Thursday in Boardman dozens of people showed up for their Jeeps and Java event at Kufleitner Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM Truck, some making the trips from hours away.



The locally-based monster truck team “Bad Habit” unveiled their new truck. We’re told it’s the first Jeep Gladiator Monster Truck also called “Bad Habit.”

The driver, Joe Sylvester, has been behind the wheel for 16 years as a professional driver. He said he has always wanted to compete in Jeep monster truck and this collaboration is a dream come true.

“It’s been several different bodies, but it’s never been a Jeep. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and when John jumped on board with us and I told him my idea about wanting to do something for the Jeep crowd he was all about it,” said Sylvester.

“My girlfriend and I came down from Cleveland. We’re excited to see the new body. Heard about it, and I’m excited to see what they came up with to be a little bit different and stand out from the crowd,” said fan Chad Davis.

“Bad Habit” will compete to break the land speed record for a monster truck next weekend.

Sylvester currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest jump in a monster truck, which he set in 2013.