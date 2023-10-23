NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New information is coming to light in the case of a man who is facing charges after prosecutors say he swapped out oxycodone pills for aspirin at a local pharmaceutical distribution center.

The district attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania said Friday that Shane Jon-Paul White, 41, is charged with violating federal consumer product tampering laws.

Investigators said White swapped out oxycodone pills for aspirin and Tylenol at the McKesson Corporation distribution center in New Castle. Some of the botched medication made it to pharmacies.

One of those pharmacies was Klein’s Pharmacy in Cuyahoga Falls, but pharmacy professionals there immediately saw discrepancies in the medication and immediately reported it to the distribution center. No customers received the tampered medication, Klein’s officials said and issued the following statement:

“At Klein’s Pharmacy, we are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our community. Nearly two years ago, we received a batch of what was labeled as oxycodone hydrochloride tablets from McKesson Corporation’s New Castle Distribution Center; our team immediately identified inconsistencies with the medication, reported the matter to McKesson, and worked with their team for a resolution. We employ multiple safety protocols to ensure medication accuracy and want to reassure our customers and the community that no tampered medications were distributed through Klein’s pharmacy. The individual implicated in this incident had no affiliation with Klein’s Pharmacy. Our primary concern has always been, and will always remain, the health and safety of our customers.” Klein’s Pharmacy

WKBN 27 First News reached out to the district attorney’s office to find out what White did with the pills he allegedly took and if any drug charges were pending. The office said they could not comment further on the case.