New Indian Grocery celebrates grand opening

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — For those looking to expand their palate, a new grocery store opened in Weathersfield.

The Indian Grocery of Youngstown celebrated with a ribbon cutting outside their store Monday.

The store sells authentic Indian snacks, vegetables and ready-to-eat meals. Though there aren’t many Indian food options in the area, the store is bringing more of the cuisine to the Valley.

“We are getting so many customers who area already excited that we have something different from American food. So I hope everybody loves it,” said co-owner Shweta Nair.

“We’re just trying to bring some little spice in the food,” said co-owner Amit Kumar.

Kumar said certain spices have medicinal benefits in addition to providing flavor to their food.