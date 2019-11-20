New I-680 interchange in Beaver Township set to open next week

It will help reduce congestion on Western Reserve Road by allowing drivers to get on and off 680 at Route 164

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A new interchange at the southern end of Interstate 680 at Route 164 will open next week.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Marsch said a ribbon-cutting is planned for November 27 at 10 a.m. and the interchange will open after the ceremony is finished.

“This project is great because it’s going to help reduce the congestion on Western Reserve Road, just north of 680 and 164,” Marsch said. “People don’t have to get on and off [at Western Reserve]. They can get off at this new interchange that we’re adding here.”

The project includes entrance and exit ramps from I-680 to Route 164, a roundabout at Routes 164 and 626 and the widening of the bridge on 164 over the Ohio Turnpike.

“The project had a lot of working parts,” Marsch said.

It cost $11.6 million and took two years to complete.

“It was scheduled to open in November of this year so we’re on schedule with this project,” Marsch said.

The opening of the interchange does coincide with the start of the holiday shopping season but that is not the reason the interchange is opening now.