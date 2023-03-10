LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A first glimpse as to what the planned rehabilitation hospital in Liberty will look like has been released.

Township Zoning Inspector Jim Rodway showed First News renderings of the project.

Rodway says the zoning permit for the more than 65,000-square-foot hospital was issued Thursday. The 60-bed acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital will be built on the old K-Mart property off Belmont Avenue.

The hospital is part of a partnership between Mercy Health and Youngstown and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Lifepoint Health.

“It’s an amazing, beautiful building that they’re going to put there,” township trustee Devon Stanley said. “Hopefully, that’ll draw more businesses and other partnerships here on Belmont Avenue.”

The hospital is expected to open sometime in 2024.