NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new HomeGoods store is opening soon in Trumbull County.

The store in the Howland Commons Shopping Center on Niles-Cortland Road is set to open on April 27, bringing 65 full and part-time jobs.

Parent company TJX runs the HomeGoods Distribution Center in Lordstown.

HomeGoods is a discount retailer featuring furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.

A grand opening is scheduled for April 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. After that, regular hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.