New home found for Mosquito Lake drowning victim’s dog

(WYTV) – The dog whose owner died from drowning in Mosquito Lake has been adopted by a new family.
When Christine Beheler died trying to save two children who were in danger of drowning at Mosquito Lake, her four children were left without a mother.
Her dog, Max, was also left in need of a permanent home.
Local animal advocate Jason Cooke reached out to Beheler’s family when he saw they were looking to re-home Max.
Cooke said a family heard about Max on 27 First News and reached out to adopt him.