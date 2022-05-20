CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Before Mahoning County was known for steel — before its people built cars — it was first a farming community. To honor those involved with farming, a group of people have formed what will be called the Mahoning County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

George Houk and Woody Woolman Friday afternoon stood in a building at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Both are part of the newly formed committee to create a Mahoning County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

“Our nominees can go back as people have records and recollection of people. We’ll have people nominated who are living and deceased,” said Houk.

“And it’s just time now for us to get out and start recognizing the achievements of so many over so long,” said Woolman.

To get into the hall of fame someone must be nominated, and it’s not limited to only farmers.

“We want to recognize men, women, couples, partnerships, and people in agribusiness such as extension agents, vocational agriculture teachers,” said Houk.

The inaugural class of the hall of fame will be announced during this year’s fair. The hall of fame itself will be located on the fairgrounds but the exact spot has yet to be decided.

“We have some construction going on. We have some remodeling going on, so there’s some various opportunities here on the grounds,” said Woolman.

The nomination deadline to get people into the Mahoning County Agricultural Hall of Fame is Friday, June 17. Nomination forms can be accessed on the Canfield Fair website or picked up at the Fair offices at the fairgrounds.