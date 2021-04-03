New hair salon opens doors in Struthers with ribbon cutting

The salon has more of an edgier setup, which the owner says was inspired by her love for the 80s

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A new hair salon opened its doors in Struthers Saturday.

Twisted Scissorz is located on Terrace Street, right across from City Hall. It’s one of three local businesses that recently opened in that location.

The salon offers haircuts and hairstyles.

Owner Delani Raehaas says her goal is to empower people and make them feel good about themselves.

The salon has more of an edgier setup, which the owner says was inspired by her love for the 80s.

“80s hair and metal has played a big role in my life. Just from playing music, I’ve always been interested in it, and you can see it in both my personal life and my work,” she said.

Raehaas offers six dollar haircuts for all police officers, firefighters, EMT and veterans.