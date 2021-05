The Shell on South Avenue near 680 opened to customers Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new place to get fuel now in Youngstown.

The Shell on South Avenue near 680 opened to customers Thursday.

On Friday, a regular gallon cost $2.80.

Stations close by are reacting by lower their prices. Two stations up the street dropped a penny to $2.79.

Inside the new Shell station, there are coffee and snacks, open 24 hours a day.