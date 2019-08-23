New full-service recycling center opens in Howland

The center is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – On Thursday, a new recycling center opened in Howland as part of a partnership between the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District and the Howland-Trumbull Recycling Center.

Geauga-Trumbull will be moving their drop-off bins to the new location.

The full-service center is open to the public on N. River Road. There will be no change in accepted material policies.

Larry Sherer, of Cortland, has been recycling since the mid-60s. He says the key is to check the packaging of items while you shop.

“I think the best thing is to look at things as you buy them and make decisions on the basis of ‘can this be recycled’ ‘is this environmentally sustainable’ and so on, rather than buying things and then saying, ‘Oh, now what?'” he said.

The center is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.