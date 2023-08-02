(WKBN) — A new Frontier policy could be a time crunch for some passengers.

Beginning Aug. 16, the airline’s ticket counters will close for check-in and bag drop 60 minutes prior to flight departure. Previously, that time was 45 minutes. That means if you plan to check your bags at the counter, you will have to do it 15 minutes sooner.

The airline posted the new policy on its X feed.

“We continue to be committed to getting you and your bags to your destination without interruption,” the company wrote.

The reaction from passengers was mixed with some saying they believe the move is to get more passengers to use the app.

Frontier also does not let passengers check bags at the airport more than two hours before departure.