POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) — The new Five Points roundabout in Poland is currently closed to finish up road work.

According to Mahoning County Commissioner, the top coat of the asphalt will be applied at some point on Sunday.

The roundabout could be closed for hours, possibly the rest of the day Sunday, according to Poland Twp. Police.

