(WKBN)- This weekend will mark the first Memorial Day Weekend that consumer fireworks are legal to light in Ohio.

The law is allowing fireworks to be discharged this Saturday, Sunday, and on Memorial Day Monday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Phantom Fireworks is reminding everyone to keep a safe distance between the launch site, and any spectators or buildings. Also, make sure you have a water source nearby.

Be sure to douse your fireworks thoroughly when you’re done and dispose of them in a covered metal container outdoors, away from any buildings.