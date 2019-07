The new truck is replacing one that had been in service for 28 years.

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, the Champion Township Fire Department welcomed a new addition to the force.

Just like the previous truck, this one will be known as Engine 21.

It cost $442,000.

Training starts on Monday, and the new Engine 21 will be put into service within the next few weeks.