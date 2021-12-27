New fire chief takes reins in Champion

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion has a new fire chief.

Thomas J. Dempsey begins his first day on the job as chief Monday. Dempsey replaces retired chief John Hickey.

Dempsey has 15 years with the department and served 10 of those years as captain and five as engineer.

Hickey retired after 34 years of service. He started as a junior firefighter in Lordstown and also worked at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s fire department. Hickey then started working as a part-time firefighter in Champion in 2000 and was brought on full-time three years later. Hickey became chief in 2006.