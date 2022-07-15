MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A local space currently under construction will soon become a new coffee shop in the center of Mercer — one that developers hope becomes a gathering place, especially for young people.

“There’s so many things now that are designed to separate us and to keep us apart, you know, and you can look at national things, you know, and you can look at technology, social media, reality TV,” said Mercer County coroner John Libonati.

Libonati is on the board of directors for a group called Common Grounds Mercer. It’s a faith-based charitable organization.

Libonati says the shop won’t just be for kids.

“Veterans groups, support groups, you know, have a place to go that’s a healthy alternative as opposed to a bar,” Libonati said.

Libonati says the board members of this group started talking about this idea a couple of years ago, then they started collecting donations. Along the way, they received kitchen equipment from a restaurant that had closed.

Although much of the labor and materials have been donated — and the staff will be largely volunteer — the shop will still need money to sustain itself. That’s why administrators with the Lakes at Jefferson, just outside of Mercer, agreed to host a fundraiser for Common Grounds Friday evening.

“Do what’s best for them, especially non-profits and individuals, like a start-up company like this business,” said Ron Duez with the Lakes at Jefferson.

Down the road, Libonati hopes to see this space used for art classes, music and tutoring.

“Not only to engage and connect but give healthy opportunities for people to be creative,” Libonati said.

Common Grounds is expected to open this fall.