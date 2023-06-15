(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is taking steps to make it easier for electric vehicle owners to stay on the road.

The state received $140 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to begin the installation of charging stations along interstate highways and busier U.S. and state routes.

ODOT is now collecting proposals from potential contractors and construction could begin by the end of this year.

“The goal for this is to enable electric vehicle travel for those drivers who choose to have EVs right now. Range anxiety, not knowing when they can fuel up or charge up, is a barrier to a lot of people purchasing electric vehicles,” said Breanna Badanes, a spokesperson for ODOT.

Although eight locations have been chosen around Northeast Ohio for the first round of construction, none of those will be in the Valley.

The eventual goal will be to have charging stations located at least every 50 miles on Ohio’s interstates within five years.