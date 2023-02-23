(WKBN)- A new rule could cause some high school athletes to lose one year of eligibility, according to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

According CBS Pittsburgh, the rule was made in an attempt to stop students from repeating their 8th grade year for ‘no reason’ and redshirting.

The previous rule stated that students have six years of eligibility, with two years starting in seventh grade and four years from grades nine through twelve Now if eighth grade year is repeated for no reason, students will lose a year of eligibility.

The PIAA unanimously voted to approve the new rule, with a combined vote of 29-0.

This rule will not affect any students currently in grades 7-11, but it will impact students who are now in the 6th grade.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed here