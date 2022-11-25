AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday.

Construction from start to finish took around four weeks.

Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio.

Its menu has a variety of choices that come with its signature Wahl sauce.

Hollywood Gaming Food and Beverage Director Sandra Foote said they are excited to bring new experiences to the Valley.

“People are excited. We’ve got a good buzz in the community going, a lot of response to some of our social media posts, and just our regular guests looking for something new and exciting,” she said.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday.