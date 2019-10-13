New East Coast record set for largest pumpkin at weigh-off in Canfield

This year's winning pumpkin weighed in at 2,517.5 pounds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A new record has been set in the Valley for the largest pumpkin grown on the East Coast and possibly in North America.

The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held its annual Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Parks Garden Center in Canfield on Saturday.

This year’s winning pumpkin weighed in at 2,517.5 pounds. It was grown by Karl Haist of Clarence Center, New York.

He said its the largest one he has ever grown.

“I guess we just have the right weather, good soil. We do a soil test and tissue test, just make the adjustments. This one started growing and never stopped,” he said.

Haist won the contest last year, too. That pumpkin was about 100 pounds lighter than this year’s.

He said he has been growing pumpkins for about 20 years.

He plans to take this new record-setting pumpkin to a pumpkin show in Pittsburgh next weekend, then maybe to New York City.