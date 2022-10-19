NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Dunkin’ Donuts location is coming soon to Niles.

Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the franchise owner purchased a few parcels on North Main Street. This is right next to Select Sportswear.

Work is already underway to clear the land to make way for the new Dunkin’ location.

Mientkiewicz said the homes that were there had been vacant and condemned for years.

According to Dunkin’ Northeast Ohio, the store is targeted for opening in the spring of 2023. The company is looking to hire 35 people at the location.