New donut shop opens doors in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new donut shop has opened in downtown Youngstown, and Saturday was its grand opening.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday and sell donuts, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and other types of breakfast foods.

OH Donut Co. is located downtown in the same location as its sister company, One Hot Cookie, used to be.

“We’ve been on this little corner since 2013 with One Hot Cookie, and of course, 2020 was a really, really sad year for a lot of people. So, when we did close our downtown location, we still wanted to be downtown, but One Hot Cookie wasn’t the perfect fit anymore,” said co-owner Morgen Chretien.

One Hot Cookie does still accept orders online.

Chretein says they are excited fill a breakfast gap downtown by opening OH Donut Co.