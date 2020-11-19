New documentary focuses on the ups and downs of the revitalization of Youngstown

The documentary is titled "The Place That Makes Us"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Most of the national stories about Youngstown seem to focus on the shutdown of the steel mills and the problems they left behind. But now, there’s a new documentary out that focuses on the Youngstown of today and the younger generation that’s working to bring it back.

Ian Beniston, who runs the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, is one of the main characters in the documentary.

“This is the place that shaped me and made me who I am. It’s my home,” Beniston says in the documentary.

The documentary is titled “The Place That Makes Us.”

“But I think in general terms of its general portrayal of the city, I think it’s a good, honest portrayal. It certainly doesn’t show that everything is OK here,” Beniston said.

“I was really surprised with what I saw. It was completely different, the perception that I had,” said Karla Murthy.

Murthy, who has worked extensively for PBS, was the director and producer. She got the idea from former Mayor John McNally, who told her there’s more to Youngstown than just the loss of steel.

“In doing this documentary, I wanted to kind of take up that challenge that he sort of outlined for me to tell a bigger story about this place and to really give credit to the changes that are being made,” Murthy said.

“You know, you wonder why certain people won’t come to your business, because the neighborhood looks scary,” Youngstown City Councilman Julius Oliver says in the documentary.

Oliver was also given a prominent role in the documentary for his effort to change the attitude and perception of Youngstown.

“So I think it gave a good depiction of both sides and it showed how a lot of people in Youngtown have hope that this will become a better place,” Oliver said.

“The best result I’ve gotten so far is from people in Youngtown who have seen the film and say, ‘Oh, finally someone has told a bigger picture and a more complete view of our town,'” Murthy said.

The documentary can only be watched online, for $13.50. The best way to find it is through a Google search or by clicking here.