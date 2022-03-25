HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The City of Hermitage announced that a new FedEx Ground distribution center is coming to the area.

The city has received a land development plan that includes a 250,000-square-foot distribution center facility to be constructed on a 65-acre site at 2978 South Hermitage Road. The site consists of the current Tam O’ Shanter golf driving range and two other parcels that are being consolidated into one parcel for development.

The project developer is Scannell Properties, Indianapolis, Indiana. The plan will be reviewed by the Hermitage Planning Commission at its meeting on April 4.

According to FedEx, the project is expected to be operational in 2023. The company released the following statement:

“The new facility will employ a mix of full and part-time team members. The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions. We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”

City Manager Gary Hinkson said the project has been in the works for the past year.

“We are excited about this announcement. It is great news for the City of Hermitage and the region, and we want to welcome FedEx Ground to Hermitage and thank them for this significant investment in our community,” he said.