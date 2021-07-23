New director of campus ministry joins YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has a new director of campus ministry.

Father Norbert Keliher is a Dominican Friar from Seattle.

He moved to Youngstown several months ago and said he’s enjoyed getting to meet new people through his home base of St. Dominic’s.

Father Keliher recognizes the Catholic population is aging in the area and the younger generation isn’t as involved. His goal is to help younger people grow in their faith as they grow professionally.

“A lot of it is just being present on campus and trying to make myself available in public spaces, going to events and reaching out through the students who are part of the ministry already,” Keliher said.

He wants students to help because they can reach their friends and organizations in ways he can’t alone.