Editor’s Note: This version has the correct spelling of the name ‘Ieropoli.’

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Additional details were released Tuesday in a homicide investigation in Columbiana County.

According to Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, deputies were called about 10:33 a.m. Sunday to a property on State Route 45 where they found the body of a man inside.

McLaughlin said the investigation started with a report of an abandoned van in a field off of Jimtown Road early Sunday. Police found the body of Jesse Ieropoli dead of a gunshot wound to the head near the van.

The van was registered to Ieropoli’s father, so officers were dispatched to his house on Route 45 to inform him of his son’s death, but officers found a man dead inside the house, which has been determined to be a homicide, according to McLaughlin.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

The case remains under investigation.

McLaughlin said a family member, Sherry Ieropoli, died of homicide in 2008 and believes the deaths are intertwined.

McLaughlin said they have numerous unsolved cases he’s been working on since he became sheriff last year, and one of those was Sherry Ieropoli’s death.