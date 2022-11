AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Plans to rebuild the bleachers at Austintown Fitch High School are set to begin in December.

The home bleachers have been there since 1969. The new aluminum-style bleachers will include more handicap-accessible seating.

It will fit around 5,000 fans. The current bleachers seat around 6,000.

The tradition to paint the graduation year on the bleachers will continue.