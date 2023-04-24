YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University Police released new details Monday on the arrest of a former YSU basketball player.

According to a police report, Dwayne Cohill was in a crowd of 50-70 people when he got rowdy with officers just before 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13.

Reports say Cohill had an open bottle of vodka when he rapidly approached an officer and stood two to three inches from him. When the officer asked Cohill to back up, Cohill refused.

When the officer created distance between himself and Cohill, Cohill shouted profanities repeatedly, including “little b***h” and “f— you b***h a**,” according to the report.

Officers reported arresting Cohill when they said he would not calm down.

During his arrest, Cohill twisted and struggled against the officers while members of the crowd encouraged Cohill to fight the officers, according to the report. The officers were eventually able to forcefully put Cohill’s hands behind his back and cuff him.

The crowd of people began to get tense, so YSU officers took Cohill to the police station. Reports say the crowd was unsafe for YSU officers.

Cohill was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He is due back in court on May 16 for his pretrial.

He broke history for YSU men’s basketball last year after he won Horizon League Player of the Week three times in one season.