New dental clinic in Youngstown provides care even if you can’t pay

ONE Health Ohio's dental center won't turn you away -- even if you don't have insurance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People on the north side of Youngstown and in Liberty have a new place to get dental work done.

ONE Health Ohio opened its new clinic at the old Northside Medical Center.

It’s available for both adults and children. Services will include fillings, cleanings and exams.

Dr. Christopher McCord, the dental director for ONE Health Ohio, said dental services is one of the largest unmet needs in the country.

“Access to care is always a problem. The way we solve that is that we take almost every insurance that is out there and we turn no one away, even if you don’t have insurance or any sort of dental coverage because we are a federally-qualified health clinic. We offer all kinds of alternatives if you don’t have insurance.”

The new dental center is located on Gypsy Lane in Medical Building A on the third floor. It takes appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.