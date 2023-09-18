NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The newest place to eat at the Eastwood Mall Complex is now open for business at the Eastwood Mall complex in Niles.

McAlister’s Deli celebrated its grand opening Monday in the Eastwood Shops.

People stood in a long line waiting to get inside. The first 150 people who purchased an entre received free tea for a year.

McAlister’s recently opened up a location in Boardman and another is set to open in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

“We have quite a presence now in Ohio and some good partnerships in the community. We are really looking forward to being a part of the community over here in Niles,” said Kito Cody. COO of Southern Rock Restaurants.

McAlister’s has 549 locations across the U.S., including 18 in Ohio and 3 in Pennsylvania. The menu features sandwiches, salads, soups, teas and more.