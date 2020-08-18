New custom clothing boutique comes to Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Eastwood Mall customers can check out a new boutique that opened in the Dillard’s concourse.

Lady Dejur’e offers custom clothing for women, ranging from classic work attire to styles for nightlife. It specializes in prom dresses and “red carpet” occasions.

The boutique also offers alterations for women’s, men’s and children’s clothing.

Shawna Mitchell, owner of Lady Dejur’e, started designing clothes when she was 11 years old. She now runs the Niles store and Sisterz Boutique in the Pittsburgh area.

For more information about what Lady Dejur’e has to offer, visit its website.