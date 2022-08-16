YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New course maps were released Tuesday for the popular Panerathon race in Youngstown.

New routes were laid out for the 10K and two-mile routes.

The 2-mile course will “explore new corners of downtown Youngstown” that have not been part of the course before, which includes sections of Youngstown State University.

The 10K course will go farther into Mill Creek Park up toward the Lily Pond.

Team registration must be completed by Friday, Aug. 19. Individual registration closes Monday, Aug. 22.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Covelli Center, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.