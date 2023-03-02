HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN)- According to a press release, Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the office’s new hotline to accept complaints from those who might be experiencing lasting impact from the East Palestine train derailment.

Pennsylvania residents can call (724) 858-4689 or they may also email derailment@attorneygeneral.gov, or visit https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/norfolk-southern-derailment/.

Henry issued the following statement:

“Pennsylvanians have a constitutional right to clean air and pure water, and I am committed to defending that right,” Henry said. The derailment of this train, including multiple rail cars carrying hazardous materials, has the potential to impact Pennsylvania, as the site is less than one mile from the Pennsylvania border. I am thankful for the leadership of Governor Shapiro on this matter and I encourage impacted citizens to reach out to my Office to report concerns,” Henry said.

Citizens can visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s (PEMA) online train derailment dashboard for more details about the derailment response, including resources on air and water testing, health assessments, and cleaning services.