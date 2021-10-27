New company celebrates grand opening in Lordstown, bringing new jobs with it

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A once-vacant building in Trumbull County is now producing jobs and income for Lordstown.

M&M Industries held its grand opening Wednesday morning at its new facility.

It’s a $36 million investment, bringing 100 new jobs with it.

The company makes pails and plastic drums there for some of the largest companies in the world.

M&M already operates two plants in Chattanooga and a third in Phoenix.

This fourth location is at the former Magna Seating Systems, which produced seating for the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze.

It closed in 2019 when GM stopped making that car here.

M&M says this new facility gives it room to expand as well.

