New company celebrates grand opening in Lordstown, bringing new jobs with it

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A once-vacant building in Trumbull County is now producing jobs and income for Lordstown.
M&M Industries held its grand opening Wednesday morning at its new facility.
It’s a $36 million investment, bringing 100 new jobs with it.
The company makes pails and plastic drums there for some of the largest companies in the world.
M&M already operates two plants in Chattanooga and a third in Phoenix.
This fourth location is at the former Magna Seating Systems, which produced seating for the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze.
It closed in 2019 when GM stopped making that car here.
M&M says this new facility gives it room to expand as well.