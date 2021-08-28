New community center opens its doors in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A new community center in Liberty opened Friday.

L.Y.R.I.C., which stands for Liberty Youth Recreation and Impact Center, held a kick-off event Friday morning.

The center is on Churchill Road and aims to promote a healthy and safe community.

They will host free weekly activities such as yoga, bocce, pickleball and more.

“We’re fortunate to have L.Y.R.I.C. as an alternative option for the district, we have a lot of events in here. It’s an extra venue for sports, athletics, for practices, but our goal is create this and turn it into more of a community center,” said Liberty Schools superintendent Andy Tomello.

“We’ve thrown activities out there for right now that seem to be what other communities offer. But if a group comes together and says ‘We would like X,’ and there’s a feasibility that we can do X, we’ll do X,” said Liberty Sports Hall of Fame trustee Elaine Jacobs.

For now, the center’s activities will be held on Tuesdays. They plan on making improvements to the building.