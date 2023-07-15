VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Air Reserve welcomed its newest wing commander Saturday morning.

Colonel Michael Maloney was installed as the 30th commander for the reserve base during a ceremony Saturday.

“The ceremony today is in honor of colonel Mike Maloney. He’s going to be the new 910th airlift wing commander here. Very excited about that,” said Brig. Gen. Melissa Coburn of the 22nd Air Force, Dobbins Air Reserve base.

Colonel Michael Maloney was installed as commander and is ready to take on his role in leadership.

He plans to lead with a goal in mind, being “Combat Ready Always.”

“Ready now is descriptive and directive,” said Col. Maloney.

The statement is a challenge given by the air force reserve commander Lt. General Healy to stay prepared.

“Colonel Maloney fully understands what that means and that is down to every airmen and every job that they do, whether that’s serving meals to us in our dining facilities or whether that’s on the flight line flying the airplanes. Everybody needs to be ready,” said Brig. Gen. Coburn.

Though the 910th Airlift Wing may not be the largest reserve base, it remains a crucial part of operations.

“Youngstown is a major component of that. They are not just air lifters, they are civil engineers, they’re medical, they’re aerial porters, they’re cops, they’re dentists, they’re chaplains. ‘We will be called upon,'” said Col. Maloney.

Colonel Maloney says he’s ready to get started.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of this family and this community,” said Col. Maloney.