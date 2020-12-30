New Columbiana County prosecutor and commissioner sworn in

Immediately after his swearing-in, Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino swore in the new county commissioner, Roy Paparodis

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County has a new prosecutor and commissioner.

On Wednesday at 1 p.m., Vito Abruzzino was sworn in at the Columbiana County Municipal Court.

About 15 people were in the courtroom to witness the swearing-in. Anyone else present watched from an overflow room to help with social distancing.

Abruzzino says he’s looking forward to the new position.

“Our styles will certainly be different. I’ve had nice conversations with Prosecutor Herron and we’ve discussed some things where even he feels there could be some change and places where I might be looking to start new programs or might have different plans, but that comes with the change,” he said.

Immediately after his swearing-in, Abruzzino swore in the new county commissioner, Roy Paparodis.

Paparodis’ ceremony lasted about 15 minutes.

He says he is excited to learn more about his new duties as commissioner.

“My plans are to do the business of the county. I have a lot of learning to do. I’m looking forward to working with this great team advising me in the beginning, the first steps. This is new to me. I haven’t been a commissioner before, so just looking forward to getting started,” he said.

Family and friends attended the swearing-in. Again, the audience in the courtroom was limited to maximize social distancing.