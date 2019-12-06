New coffee shop opens in century-old house in Howland

The Market House Caffe opened on Thursday along East Market Street, near the intersection of Route 46

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A 100-year-old house near one of Howland’s busiest intersections has been transformed into the area’s newest coffee and pastry shop.

The Market House Caffe opened on Thursday along East Market Street, near the intersection of Route 46.

Inside, there’s an area to serve and the remaining rooms are now sitting areas.

Market House is owned by Steve and Lori Dubasik.

Lori also owns Evaline’s Bridal in Howland.

“We went from ballgowns and silhouettes and different trumpet gowns to coffee and tasting notes and espressos and pour-overs and all the fun things that goes with this. But, we’re excited,” Lori said.

There is also a gift shop upstairs that has some of the bridal shop’s overstock wedding gowns.

The cafe is open seven days a week.