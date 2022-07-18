NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A new coffee shop is holding its grand opening Tuesday in downtown Niles.

It’s called the Cadence Coffeehouse and Creperie and it’s located on North Main Street across from the William McKinley Library.

The Coffeehouse is the brainchild of Matt Kresic, the CEO of Cadence Care Network.

They focus on the mental and emotional well-being of children and teens.

The coffeehouse will employ 8-10 kids with developmental disabilities. In turn, they will learn life and personal skills.

“Really that’s the mission. It’s a social enterprise for cadence care network to give our kids a great step up in trying to find new jobs,” said Kresic.

The money made at the coffeehouse will then fund activities such as financial literacy for the kids and families Cadence Care Network helps.

The grand opening starts at noon.