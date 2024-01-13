LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A new clinic is bringing holistic medicine to the Valley.

Optimize Health in Liberty is taking a holistic approach, all in the name of prevention. They provide services such as IV therapy treatment, hormone therapy, weight loss and more.

Nurse Practitioner Suzanne Cavilier says their approach to care differs from other places you may go.

“You’re scheduled for the appointment. We will actually do a thorough health history where we will go through each process, all your medications, your lifestyle, your sleep, your nutrition, and develop a plan with you so that, you know, we’re working together,” Cavilier said.

She says that they try to be as affordable as possible, providing several different ways to pay.