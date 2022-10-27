BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids have a new feature to play on at Boardman Township Park.

A new climbing wall was installed at Kids Town. It replaced an old one that was there.

Recreation and Engagement Director Karen McCallum said the wall was installed Wednesday.

McCallum said the Kids Town is 29 years old and the township is working to replace older features.

“As we get funding, we are slowly phasing out old features. We try to update those things when we can,” she said.

The climbing wall is ready for use immediately.